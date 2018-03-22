Utah State Football Celebrates 2017 Campaign With Team Banquet Wednesday Night

LOGAN, Utah -
Utah State football held its end-of-season banquet Wednesday night, honoring the 2017 team that played in its sixth bowl game in the last seven seasons and its 12th in program history.
With its six wins in 2017, Utah State has now won at least six games 35 times in program history. USU also went 4-4 in Mountain West play, marking the 36th time that the Aggies have won at least four conference games.
Along with handing out individual awards, two videos were shown, a senior tribute video and a season highlight video. Utah State players were also given their 2017 home jerseys.
During the banquet, Utah State recognized 10 players who received its annual team awards as cornerback Jalen Davis was presented with the Aggies' Team MVP award, running back LaJuan Hunt was named Offensive MVP, safety Dallin Leavitt was named the Defensive MVP, and placekicker Dominik Eberle and wide receiver DJ Nelson were both named Special Teams MVP.
Offensive lineman Roman Andrus was named the Most Improved Offensive Player and defensive end Devon Anderson was named the Most Improved Defensive Player, while tight end Dax Raymond was named Comeback Player of the Year. Scout team Offensive MVP honors went to offensive lineman Alfred Edwards, while Tipa Galeai and Chase Nelson both earned scout team Defensive MVP honors.
Utah State also recognized its six players that earned various all-Mountain West honors at season’s end as Davis and Eberle both earned first-team honors, while Andrus, Quin Ficklin, Leavitt and Raymond were all named to the honorable mention team.
Three Aggies also received Mountain West Player of the Week accolades during the season in Davis (vs. BYU), Jordan Love (vs. UNLV) and DJ Nelson (vs. Colorado State).
Davis was also recognized for being named a first-team All-America by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, and a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, The Associated Press and Phil Steele, while Eberle was named a third-team All-American by Phil Steele and an honorable mention All-American by SB Nation, along with being a finalist for the Lou Groza Award.
Along with honoring those players who excelled on the field, USU also recognized 17 players who earned academic all-conference honors in 2017. Those players included Andrus, Aaron Dalton, Eberle, Ficklin, Baron Gajkowski, Alex Huerta, Moroni Iniguez, Leavitt, Tre Miller, DJ Nelson, Chance Parker, Raymond, Jontrell Rocquemore, Justus Te’i, Zach Van Leeuwen, Jacoby Wildman and David Woodward.
Furthermore, Gajkowski and Wildman were both honored for receiving College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSiDA) first-team Academic All-District VIII honors.
Utah State Team Awards
Scout Offensive MVP – Alfred Edwards
Scout Co-Defensive MVP – Tipa Galeai and Chase Nelson
Most Improved Offensive Player – Roman Andrus
Most Improved Defensive Player – Devon Anderson
Comeback Player of the Year – Dax Raymond
Co-Special Teams MVP – Dominik Eberle and DJ Nelson
Defensive MVP – Dallin Leavitt
Offensive MVP – LaJuan Hunt
Team MVP – Jalen Davis
All-Mountain West Honors
First Team – Jalen Davis, Dominik Eberle
Honorable Mention – Roman Andrus, Quin Ficklin, Dallin Leavitt, Dax Raymond
Academic All-Mountain West
Roman Andrus, Aaron Dalton, Dominik Eberle, Quin Ficklin, Baron Gajkowski, Alex Huerta, Moroni Iniguez, Dallin Leavitt, Tre Miller, DJ Nelson, Chance Parker, Dax Raymond, Jontrell Rocquemore, Justus Te’i, Zach Van Leeuwen, Jacoby Wildman, David Woodward
Mountain West Players of the Week
Jalen Davis, Jordan Love, DJ Nelson
CoSIDA Academic All-District VIII Honors
Baron Gajkowski, Jacoby Wildman
All-American
First Team – Jalen Davis (Walter Camp Football Foundation)
Second Team – Jalen Davis (Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Phil Steele) Third Team – Dominik Eberle (Phil Steele) Honorable Mention – Dominik Eberle (SB Nation)
